Blaze rips through Kebab shop

At 9 p.m. this evening, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to a fire in an Ipswich takeaway on Upper Orwell Street.

At the height of the incident, five appliances from Princes Street, Ipswich East, Holbrook, Hadleigh, and Needham Market were on the scene, as well as an aerial appliance from Ipswich East and the Command Support Vehicle from Woodbridge.

Crews worked tirelessly to limit the fire to the original structure and a neighbour’s house.

The number of teams on the scene has been reduced, but we will remain on scene for some time, with a cordon in place around the area to allow us to work.

With Upper Orwell Street remains closed, police continue to encourage the public to avoid the area.