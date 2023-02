Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a kitchen fire at a house in Bartlett Road, Gravesend.

Two fire engines attended and crews wearing breathing apparatus used hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

One person was passed into the care of SECamb as a precaution, after inhaling some smoke.

KFRS’ Volunteer Response Team also attended to offer advice and support to affected residents.

The cause is not yet known.