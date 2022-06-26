Kent Fire and Rescue Service, say there are nine fire crews on the scene of a fire in Gravesend’s Jubilee Crescent that is damaging numerous buildings.
More to follow
Kent Fire and Rescue Service, say there are nine fire crews on the scene of a fire in Gravesend’s Jubilee Crescent that is damaging numerous buildings.
More to follow
To make sure you never miss out on your favourite NEW stories, we're happy to send you some reminders
Click 'Subscribe' then 'Allow' to enable notifications
Kent Fire and Rescue Service, say there are nine fire crews on the scene of a fire in Gravesend's Jubilee Crescent that is damaging numerous buildings.
More to follow