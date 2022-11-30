Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Blaze tackled by prison staff and fire crews on hospital wing at Wandsworth Prison

Firefighters were called to Wandsworth Prison, in Heathfield Road, Wandsworth, after the cell caught alight within the prison hospital just before 6pm.

It took about 20 minutes to put out after the blaze took hold on Wednesday afternoon.

The prisoner was treated for smoke inhalation but did not need hospital treatment.

No other prisoners needed to be removed from the area because the ventilation system meant the smoke did not affect other cells.

A Prison Service spokesperson said: “A small cell fire at HMP Wandsworth was quickly extinguished by prison staff.

“The fire brigade attended as a matter of routine and there were no reported injuries.”

