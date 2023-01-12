Blue singer Lee Ryan has been found guilty of the racially aggravated assault of a female cabin crew member on a British Airways flight

Lee Ryan, a blue singer, was found guilty of racially aggravated assaulting a female cabin crew member on a British Airways flight.

It follows an incident on a train from Glasgow to London in July of last year.

After drinking a whole bottle of port before the flight, the singer was “slurring his words and staggering around,” according to Ealing Magistrates’ Court.

The 39-year-old was refused alcohol and told to sit down after boarding the British Airways flight.

He then allegedly told his victim, “I want your chocolate children” and referred to her as a “chocolate cookie” before grabbing her wrist.

“He was making comments about my complexion,” the woman said in court. “You’re my chocolate darling, my chocolate cookie, and I’m going to have your chocolate children.”

Ryan told the court that his actions were “playful,” and that his use of the word “chocolate” was not racist.

According to the court, he then made comments about the appearance of another flight attendant, Leah Gordon.

He was found guilty of flying drunk, racially aggravated common assault by beating, and abusive behaviour toward a cabin crew member.

The singer was also found guilty of biting a police officer.

Ryan rose to prominence in 2001 as a member of the boyband Blue.

All Rise, their court-themed debut single, peaked at number four in the UK singles chart and topped the charts in New Zealand.

Blue went on to have three UK number one singles in four years before breaking up in 2005 to allow the band members to pursue solo careers.

Last year, the band reformed with an album and a UK tour.