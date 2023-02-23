A man has pleaded guilty to a series of upskirting offences in Bluewater

Matthew Hill was arrested at the shopping centre during the evening of Monday 20 February 2023, after security staff reported suspicious activity inside Primark. Hill, 21, of Blenheim Road, Orpington was taken into custody and his phone was seized. Evidence showed the device had been used to secretly film several unsuspecting victims.

He was charged with four counts of recording an image under clothing to observe another without consent, and a further four counts of operating equipment beneath clothing of another without consent. Two of these charges are related to evidence of offences carried out last year, on 5 April 2022.

Hill was remanded to appear before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 22 February where he admitted all the charges. He is bailed until 20 April, when he will next appear at Sevenoaks Magistrates’ Court.

Detective Inspector Matthew Childs, of the North Kent Vulnerability Investigation Team, said: ‘Although thankfully rare, upskirting is an incredibly invasive and abhorrent act and it is pleasing we have been able to swiftly secure these important convictions. We work closely with our partners, including the retail industry, to identify and prosecute those seeking to commit such appalling offences and continue to encourage anyone who sees suspicious behaviour to contact us. If you see someone trying to take inappropriate pictures or videos, or their behaviour makes you feel threatened or uneasy we will do all we can to support you.’