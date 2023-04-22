Bmw Driver Clocked Going 160mph On M20 Motorway At Wrotham

In the early hours of this morning, police stopped a vehicle travelling at a stunning 160mph on one of the county’s motorways.

At roughly 1.20 a.m., the BMW passed an unmarked police car on the M20 near Wrotham while exceeding the speed limit.

The police dashboard displays the speed at which the BMW was travelling on the M20 in the early hours of Saturday morning.



The vehicle was clocked at 160mph, more than twice the speed limit, as police took chase.

The police roads unit said in a tweet, which included a photo of the speeds being reached on the stretch of road, “The vehicle was stopped, the driver dealt with, and will await a court date.”