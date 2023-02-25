Bodies recovered after tugboat capsizes

Around 1.40pm on Saturday, 25 February, 2023, the bodies of two men were recovered off Custom House Quay, Greenock after a tugboat capsized on Friday, 24 February.

Formal identification has yet to take place, however, the next of kin of both crew members who had been reported missing have been made aware.

Chief Inspector Damian Kane, local area commander, said: “Our thoughts are with the families and friends of the men at this difficult time and I would ask that their privacy is respected.

“I would like to thank the local community for their patience and support as searches were ongoing and as we continue to carry out our enquiries.”