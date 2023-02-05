Sunday, February 5, 2023
Sunday, February 5, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Body Found By The A414
Home BREAKING Body found by the A414

Body found by the A414

by uknip247

Police have confirmed that a man’s body was discovered near Eastwick Road (A414) shortly after midday on Saturday (4 February). Officers are connecting this to the search for Christopher, 62, of Puckeridge, who has been missing since February 1.
The death is not being investigated at this time.
We respectfully request that his family’s privacy be respected during this difficult time.

Read Next

RELATED ARTICLES

Two drivers rushed to hospital after being freed in Croydon bus crash

Police swarm street after gunshot in broad daylight

Have you seen missing Micheala Smith

Police have charged a suspect in connection with a series of house...

Missing person search launched for sisters Chloe and Ruby Pinkney-Cook who are...

Teen attacked by two men driving a white van

As the NHS faces its largest day of industrial action in its...

Police are continuing to hunt for escaped drug smuggler and prime suspect...

Police launch probe after Sevenoaks farm arson attack

Cyber-blackmail targeting young people is increasing rapidly, warn experts at University of...

A number of houses have been evacuated – and roads closed –...

An investigation has been launched by police following a fatal road traffic...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More