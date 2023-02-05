Police have confirmed that a man’s body was discovered near Eastwick Road (A414) shortly after midday on Saturday (4 February). Officers are connecting this to the search for Christopher, 62, of Puckeridge, who has been missing since February 1.
The death is not being investigated at this time.
We respectfully request that his family’s privacy be respected during this difficult time.
Body found by the A414
