Friday, May 12, 2023
Friday, May 12, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP247

Home BREAKING Body Found in River Thames in Connection to Missing Person Investigation of Suma Begum

Body Found in River Thames in Connection to Missing Person Investigation of Suma Begum

by uknip247

The Metropolitan Police have confirmed the recovery of a body in the River Thames as part of the ongoing murder investigation into the disappearance of Suma Begum. The 24-year-old was reported missing on April 30, having last been seen alive at her residence in Orchard Place, Tower Hamlets, on April 28.

In an update provided on Friday morning, the Met Police revealed that a member of the public had reported the discovery of a body in the water at Thamesmead on Wednesday, May 10, shortly after 10 am. While formal identification is yet to take place, the spokesperson confirmed that Suma Begum’s family has been informed of the recovery.

Screenshot At
Body Found In River Thames In Connection To Missing Person Investigation Of Suma Begum 1

A post-mortem examination will be conducted in due course to determine the cause of death. Suma Begum’s husband, Aminan Rahman, 45, residing in Orchard Place, was charged with her murder on May 4.

Rahman appeared in court at the Old Bailey on Tuesday, May 9, with the assistance of a Bengali interpreter. He spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth before being remanded into custody. His next court appearance is scheduled for July 25 at the Old Bailey for a plea hearing and trial preparation hearing.

Prosecutor Tom Broomfield informed the court that it is alleged that Rahman either killed or incapacitated Suma Begum, subsequently placing her or her body inside a suitcase that was then discarded into the River Lea, a part of the River Thames.

The discovery of the body in the river marks a significant development in the investigation, providing authorities with potential evidence and raising further questions regarding the circumstances surrounding Suma Begum’s disappearance. The Metropolitan Police will continue their efforts to gather more information and conduct a thorough examination to establish the facts surrounding this tragic case.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Man Stabbed in Rochester: Suspect Arrested Following Serious Assault in Rochester

The Metropolitan Police have launched a manhunt for the driver involved in a tragic hit-and-run incident that took the life of a Deliveroo rider...

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby Convicted of Speeding Days after King Charles III’s Coronation

Eighth Person Charged with Murder of Tyler McDermott in Tottenham Shooting

Police Arrest Suspected Drug Dealer and Weapon Carrier in Aspley Raid

Levi Bellfield Confesses to Elizabeth Chau’s Murder after 24 Years, Following Intensive Police Questioning

Met Police Investigate Crime Scene on Caledonian Road Near Kings Cross Station

Firefighters Tackle Blaze at Shoreditch Restaurant Caused by Grease Ignition

Three More Charged with Murder in Investigation of Fatal Stabbing in Dagenham

Man Imprisoned for Brighton Beach Rape

UPDATE: Met Police Launch Manhunt for Driver in Fatal Hit-and-Run Incident in South London that Claims Deliveroo Rider

Drone Activity Prompts Aircraft Holding at Edinburgh Airport

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.