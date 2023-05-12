Body Found in River Thames in Connection to Missing Person Investigation of Suma Begum

The Metropolitan Police have confirmed the recovery of a body in the River Thames as part of the ongoing murder investigation into the disappearance of Suma Begum. The 24-year-old was reported missing on April 30, having last been seen alive at her residence in Orchard Place, Tower Hamlets, on April 28.

In an update provided on Friday morning, the Met Police revealed that a member of the public had reported the discovery of a body in the water at Thamesmead on Wednesday, May 10, shortly after 10 am. While formal identification is yet to take place, the spokesperson confirmed that Suma Begum’s family has been informed of the recovery.

A post-mortem examination will be conducted in due course to determine the cause of death. Suma Begum’s husband, Aminan Rahman, 45, residing in Orchard Place, was charged with her murder on May 4.

Rahman appeared in court at the Old Bailey on Tuesday, May 9, with the assistance of a Bengali interpreter. He spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth before being remanded into custody. His next court appearance is scheduled for July 25 at the Old Bailey for a plea hearing and trial preparation hearing.

Prosecutor Tom Broomfield informed the court that it is alleged that Rahman either killed or incapacitated Suma Begum, subsequently placing her or her body inside a suitcase that was then discarded into the River Lea, a part of the River Thames.

The discovery of the body in the river marks a significant development in the investigation, providing authorities with potential evidence and raising further questions regarding the circumstances surrounding Suma Begum’s disappearance. The Metropolitan Police will continue their efforts to gather more information and conduct a thorough examination to establish the facts surrounding this tragic case.