Body found on Sussex beach

by uknip247
Update: Police Conclude 10-year-old Boy Who Fell From The Cliff At Ovingdean Was A Tragic Accident

Following reports of a body on the beach, a portion of the seafront has been closed to the public.

To deal with the incident, emergency services have cordoned off a section of the coast between Rottingdean and Ovingdean from the public.

Police are said to have arrived at the scene shortly before 9 a.m.

The Coastguard rescue teams from Newhaven and Shoreham were also called to the scene.

The Undercliff Walk, which connects the two villages, has been closed.

Sussex Police was contacted for comment.

