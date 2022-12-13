Body of a man was recovered from the water’s edge near London Bridge after he entered the water

Tuesday, December 13, 2022
Man Still Outstanding After Falling Into The River Thames Near London Bridge
Last night, a man was seen “entering the River Thames” near London Bridge (December 12).

At 5.30 p.m., the Met’s Marine Policing Unit, City of London Police, and the RNLI all joined the search for the man.

Officers believe he is the man seen earlier entering the water.

Police are working to identify him and notify his next of kin.

The circumstances surrounding the death are not being investigated as suspicious.

Police were called at 5.33pm on Monday, 12 December after concerns were raised about a man who was seen entering the River Thames near London Bridge,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.

Officers responded and conducted a search, assisted by the Met’s Marine Policing Unit, City of London Police, and the RNLI.”

“Despite extensive searches, the man could not be located.”

“A man’s body was recovered from the banks of the Thames at London Bridge at 9.25 p.m.”

“He is thought to be the man seen earlier entering the water.”

Police are attempting to confirm his identity and notify his next of kin.”

“The circumstances of the death are not being investigated.”

