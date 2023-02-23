Police Seen At Blue Hill Viewpoint Looking For Missing Chatham Man Charlie
Body of Missing Charlie found in Rochester

On Thursday 23 February 2023 officers found the body of a man in Rochester.

While we await formal identification, the family of a 60-year-old man reported missing from Gillingham on Monday 20 February, has been notified.