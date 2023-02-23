Body of Missing Charlie found in Rochester

On Thursday 23 February 2023 officers found the body of a man in Rochester.
While we await formal identification, the family of a 60-year-old man reported missing from Gillingham on Monday 20 February, has been notified.
On Friday, February 17, 2023, Kent Police responded to a report that a man had been injured after two people broke into a property in Shorts Way, Rochester, at...
Matthew Hill was arrested at the shopping centre during the evening of Monday 20 February 2023, after security staff reported suspicious activity...
Scott Chilton, 49, is returning to the force where he started as an 18-year-old and spent nearly his entire career. He worked his way through uniform policing...
Joshua Stedman, 32, and Craig James, 29, appeared in Portsmouth Crown Court today (Thursday 23 February). The pair had previously been charged with burgling an...