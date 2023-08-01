Weather where you are

Sponsored by

Home BREAKING Body of Missing Woman Louise Brown Found in River Ouse, York

Body of Missing Woman Louise Brown Found in River Ouse, York

by uknip247
Body of Missing Woman Louise Brown Found in River Ouse, York

North Yorkshire Police have confirmed the discovery of a body in the search for missing person Louise Brown, 41, from York. The body was found by a member of the public on Monday (July 31) afternoon and later identified as that of Louise Brown.

An urgent search operation was launched after Louise went missing on Wednesday, July 26, at approximately 3 pm. The search intensified when Louise’s car was located on Skeldergate Bridge on Sunday, July 30, prompting a large-scale underwater search in the area.

Tragically, the search came to a sombre conclusion with the recovery of Louise’s body from the River Ouse in York. North Yorkshire Police immediately informed Louise’s family about the heartbreaking discovery.

Police spokesperson stated, “Police searching for missing person Louise Brown have recovered a body from the River Ouse in York. The discovery was made yesterday afternoon (Monday, July 31, 2023) by a member of the public. The body has been identified as missing person Louise Brown, and Louise’s next of kin have been informed.”

At this stage, police do not believe there is any indication of foul play in Louise’s death. As such, they are not treating the incident as suspicious.

The news of Louise Brown’s death has sent shockwaves through the community, and many have expressed their condolences and sympathy to her family during this difficult time. The authorities are working to provide support to Louise’s loved ones and to gather more information about the circumstances surrounding her disappearance and tragic passing.

As the investigation continues, the community is urged to come forward with any information that may assist the police in understanding the events leading up to this devastating outcome. The loss of Louise Brown will be deeply felt by those who knew her, and the community will undoubtedly come together to remember her life and offer support to her grieving family.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of 19-year-old Stefan Valentine Balaban in Edgware have arrested five teenagers

Four Teenagers Hospitalised After Stabbing Incident in Kennington

A young cocaine dealer was caught after police officers spotted him making a suspicious phone call to a drug addict

Prison Officer Pleads Guilty to Assault at HMP Thameside

A man who stole items from his employer and re-sold them online has been ordered to pay back more than £55,000 in money gained...

Cowes Man Charged for Sexual Assault and Indecent Exposure on Isle of Wight Cycle Track

Robber swiftly arrested in Maidstone

East London Man, 79, Pleads Guilty to Horrific Murder of Wife with Rounders Bat

Police in Mansfield have sent a strong warning to nuisance neighbours and drug users after closing two problem properties in a week

Dangers of Driving After Drinking Alcohol on a Plane

Police Probe Fatal Collison in Chatham

Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision between a car and a pedestrian near Codford

Today's Top Stories

BREAKING

A man who stole items from his employer and re-sold them online has been ordered to pay back more than £55,000 in money gained under the Proceeds of Crime Act

BREAKING

Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of 19-year-old Stefan Valentine Balaban in Edgware have arrested five teenagers

BREAKING

Body of Missing Woman Louise Brown Found in River Ouse, York

BREAKING

Four Teenagers Hospitalised After Stabbing Incident in Kennington

BREAKING

A young cocaine dealer was caught after police officers spotted him making a suspicious phone call to a drug addict

Popular Videos

BREAKING

A young cocaine dealer was caught after police officers spotted him making a suspicious phone call to a drug addict

BREAKING

Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of 19-year-old Stefan Valentine Balaban in Edgware have arrested five teenagers

BREAKING

Body of Missing Woman Louise Brown Found in River Ouse, York

BREAKING

Four Teenagers Hospitalised After Stabbing Incident in Kennington

BREAKING

A young cocaine dealer was caught after police officers spotted him making a suspicious phone call to a drug addict

Trending Now

BREAKING

Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of 19-year-old Stefan Valentine Balaban in Edgware have arrested five teenagers

BREAKING

Body of Missing Woman Louise Brown Found in River Ouse, York

BREAKING

Four Teenagers Hospitalised After Stabbing Incident in Kennington

Where to now?

Manage your Privacy Settings
Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube
Footer

© 2023 uknip.co.uk| All Rights Reserved |

@2023 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.