Body of Missing Woman Louise Brown Found in River Ouse, York

North Yorkshire Police have confirmed the discovery of a body in the search for missing person Louise Brown, 41, from York. The body was found by a member of the public on Monday (July 31) afternoon and later identified as that of Louise Brown.

An urgent search operation was launched after Louise went missing on Wednesday, July 26, at approximately 3 pm. The search intensified when Louise’s car was located on Skeldergate Bridge on Sunday, July 30, prompting a large-scale underwater search in the area.

Tragically, the search came to a sombre conclusion with the recovery of Louise’s body from the River Ouse in York. North Yorkshire Police immediately informed Louise’s family about the heartbreaking discovery.

Police spokesperson stated, “Police searching for missing person Louise Brown have recovered a body from the River Ouse in York. The discovery was made yesterday afternoon (Monday, July 31, 2023) by a member of the public. The body has been identified as missing person Louise Brown, and Louise’s next of kin have been informed.”

At this stage, police do not believe there is any indication of foul play in Louise’s death. As such, they are not treating the incident as suspicious.

The news of Louise Brown’s death has sent shockwaves through the community, and many have expressed their condolences and sympathy to her family during this difficult time. The authorities are working to provide support to Louise’s loved ones and to gather more information about the circumstances surrounding her disappearance and tragic passing.

As the investigation continues, the community is urged to come forward with any information that may assist the police in understanding the events leading up to this devastating outcome. The loss of Louise Brown will be deeply felt by those who knew her, and the community will undoubtedly come together to remember her life and offer support to her grieving family.