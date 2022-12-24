Saturday, December 24, 2022
Body Of Woman Pulled From The Water In Hounslow Is Not Being Treated As Suspicious
Body of woman pulled from the water in Hounslow is not being treated as suspicious

by @uknip247

Detectives were appealing for information and witnesses after the body of a woman was found in a wood in Hounslow.

Police were called at 11:29am on Tuesday, 20 December to Donkey Wood off Staines Road in Hounslow after reports of a body in a river.

Officers attended and a 61-year-old woman from the Feltham area was recovered from the river, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman’s family were informed and supported by specialist officers.

A post-mortem examination subsequently attributed the cause of death to natural causes. The death is not being treated as suspicious and officers will prepare a report for the coroner.

Nobody was arrested in connection with the investigation.

