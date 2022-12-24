Body of woman pulled from the water in Hounslow is not being treated as suspicious

Detectives were appealing for information and witnesses after the body of a woman was found in a wood in Hounslow.

Police were called at 11:29am on Tuesday, 20 December to Donkey Wood off Staines Road in Hounslow after reports of a body in a river.

Officers attended and a 61-year-old woman from the Feltham area was recovered from the river, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman’s family were informed and supported by specialist officers.

A post-mortem examination subsequently attributed the cause of death to natural causes. The death is not being treated as suspicious and officers will prepare a report for the coroner.

Nobody was arrested in connection with the investigation.