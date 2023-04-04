Bolton man who threw ammonia in face of his victim has been jailed for a decade

Tuesday, April 4, 2023
A man who threw ammonia in the face of his female victim has been jailed.

Mohammed Susso (27/12/02) of Manchester Road, Bolton, was sentenced to 10 years and two months in prison after pleading guilty to assault and robbery on Friday 31 March 2023.

The court was told that, in June 2022, Susso and the victim met in Little Hulton, Salford.

Once inside the victim’s vehicle, Susso pulled a machete from the waistband of his trousers and threatened her with it.

When she fought back, Susso ran from the vehicle and retrieved a bottle he had left hidden in trees.

He returned and squirted the contents of the bottle, which was later found to be ammonia, in the eyes of the victim, causing her excruciating pain and subsequent long-term corneal damage. He then stole her vehicle.

In a statement read to the court, the victim said: “I feel like my independence has been completely taken away from me, due not only to the damage caused to my eyes but also the feeling of having no control over what happened.

“I feel completely overwhelmed with everything and I never felt like that prior to the attack as I have always been self-sufficient.

“I feel as though my life has been on hold ever since June last year. I now just want to move past it and I am hoping that following the conclusion of court proceedings that this is something that I will be able to do.’’

Detective Constable Amy Yates, of Salford CID, said: “This was a shockingly violent attack and I commend the victim for her bravery throughout this investigation.

“I don’t underestimate the courage this must have taken and I’m thankful that she felt able to assist with enquiries and, ultimately, pave the way for this result.

“Though this attack will inevitably have a lasting impact on the victim, I truly hope the sentencing provides her with a sense of justice and relief.

“Susso has shown a lack of remorse throughout the investigation and the subsequent court proceedings.

“He is an extremely callous and dangerous individual, who will now thankfully be spending a significant period of time behind bars.

“Hopefully he will use this time to reflect on the unnecessary suffering he has caused the victim and the life-long impact that his actions have had on her.”

