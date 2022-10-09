A major evacuation has taken place at the Hammersmith Apollo this evening following reports of a suspect device being reported.

The venue ordered the evacuation just before 9pm on Sunday evening during the performance of Dariush’s concert at the Evtim music venue on Queen Caroline St in Hammersmith following information given to them by Police

It is unclear if the threat is viable and the Met Police have called in specialists to carry out a search.

The Met Police have been approached for comment.

More to follow