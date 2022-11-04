Bonfire Night is a time for celebration across the UK, but not all members of the family enjoy it

Animals, especially dogs, can become extremely distressed at this time of

year and it is important that their owners take responsibility to keep

everyone, including those visiting your home, safe.

Your dog may become distressed at the sound of fireworks, or may become

distressed if you are hosting friends and family around to your home.

Your dog’s actions are your responsibility as an owner whether in public,

at home or any other place.

During September 2022, officers from the Dog Legislation Team recorded 29

Section 3s, an incident where a dog is dangerously out control, or being a

danger to other animals. An aggravated Section 3 is recorded where the dog

is out of control and injures a person.

The team also seized 35 dogs for causing injury, harm or distress, or for

welfare reasons.

PC Paul Jameson explains what you can do to keep your dog and family safe,

he said: “Animals can find fireworks scary and distressing.

“You may already understand your dog and anticipate their behaviour, or you

may be a new pet owner and unaware of your dog’s reaction, from the sound

of fireworks, or from an unusual amount of people in your home.

“There are simple things you can do to keep your dog calm, but remember you

are responsible for your dog. If your dog causes harm to anyone, it you who

will be held legally responsible.”

What can I do to help my pet with the sound of fireworks?

• Provide your dog with a quiet and safe place. Leave toys in the area so

your dog associates it with feeling calm and safe

• Walk your dog in day light hours

• Put the radio on

• Close windows and curtains to muffle the sound of the fireworks

If you are hosting a celebration, follow the top tips below to keep

everyone in your home safe.

• Provide your dog with space to move away from the people in your home

• Always supervise your dog and children, pay attention to what is

happening so you can intervene at the earliest opportunity

• Encourage gentle stroking, do not allow children to pull, grab or sit on

the dog

• Do not allow people unknown to your dog near them if it is eating,

sleeping, or with items that belong to him/her such as toys

• If you see that your dog is becoming worried or agitated, or anyone is

becoming frightened then intervene and provide a safe space for each of

them to have some time alone