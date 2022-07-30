France and the United Kingdom have been collaborating closely in recent days to prepare for the management of our shared border during the current period of increased passenger traffic.

Both Police Aux Frontières and the UK Border Force, in collaboration with port operators, have put plans in place this weekend at the converging controls on both sides of the Channel to maximise passenger flows.

France and the United Kingdom will continue to collaborate closely to ensure the smooth movement of freight and passengers across the Channel throughout the summer and beyond.

