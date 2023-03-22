Boris Johnson has faced intense questioning by MPs over allegations that he knowingly misled Parliament and the public about Downing Street parties breaking coronavirus rules during the pandemic

The questioning, which lasted for a little under three and a half hours, could make or break the former prime minister’s political career. Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice, made up of 6,000 individuals who lost loved ones during the pandemic, have described the hearing as a “new low” for Boris Johnson.

One of the key moments during the hearing was when Mr Johnson insisted that he did not lie to the House and that his statements were made in good faith on the basis of what he honestly knew. He also claimed that the committee has not published all the evidence it has investigated, which he will rely upon, and called for its publication.

During the questioning, Mr Johnson stressed that the committee has no evidence to suggest that he was warned by advisers that events at Number 10 were against the rules. He also argued that rules and guidance were followed “to the best of our ability” and that it was difficult to maintain perfect social distancing in a work environment such as Number 10 while working “efficiently and at speed.”

One of the most damaging pieces of evidence obtained by the Privileges Committee points to a comment allegedly made by the former prime minister at a gathering in November 2020.

According to the committee, Mr Johnson said he was at “probably the most unsocially distanced gathering in the UK right now”. Similarly, another issue raised during the questioning was a ‘bring your own booze’ garden party, which allegedly raised concerns from Mr Johnson’s then-director of communications, Lee Cain.

Throughout the hearing, Mr Johnson remained adamant that he did not lie to MPs and that all gatherings were within the guidance, although he did concede that members of the public may have viewed them differently.

The exchanges between Mr Johnson and the committee became increasingly strained towards the end of the hearing, with Mr Johnson refusing to say whether or not he will accept the committee’s conclusion once released.