Detectives investigating a stabbing in Liverpool yesterday, Friday, June 17, have released CCTV images of a man they believe may have information that can assist their investigations.

At around 7.35 p.m., we received word that two men had been stabbed outside Yates’ Wine Lodge, near the bus station.

Both men were taken to the hospital for treatment of stab wounds after emergency services arrived. They are still in the hospital, both in critical but stable condition.

An investigation has been launched, and after extensive CCTV searches, police have released a photograph of a man who we believe may have information that can assist our investigation.

“Our officers have been working to find the person responsible for an appalling incident last night that has left two men hospitalised,” said Detective Inspector Chris Saidi.

If you recognise the man in the picture, please contact us because we believe he may be able to help us with our ongoing investigations.”

We believe this was a targeted attack, and we want to reassure anyone planning on going out this evening in Liverpool City Centre that there is no wider threat to the community.”

Liverpool is one of the safest cities in the UK, having been awarded Purple Flag status for over a decade, and you are far more likely to have a safe and enjoyable time in our City Centre than witness or experience appalling incidents like this.

If you have any information about last night’s incident in Queen’s Square, please come forward and assist in removing dangerous weapons and those who use them from our streets.”

Please contact us, whether you tell us directly or anonymously through Crimestoppers, and we will take action.”

Please DM our social media desk on Twitter Merseyside Police Contact Centre or Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ quoting reference 22000361428 if you recognise the man pictured or have any information about this incident.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111 or through their online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.

Anyone with video footage can upload it to the NICE website and have it viewed by police: https://orlo.uk/MgWuK