Officers are appealing for witnesses following a collision in Folkestone.

At around 5.10pm on Tuesday 6 December 2022, a black car was reportedly involved in a collision with a pedestrian on the A260 Hill Road, near the junction with Keyes Place.

Both the vehicle involved and the pedestrian, a teenage girl, left the scene after the incident, but the pedestrian later reported head injuries believed to have resulted from the collision.

The matter was reported to Kent Police later that day and the circumstances are being investigated.

Officers are appealing to the motorist involved, or anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage, to call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 06-1003.