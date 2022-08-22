The heavyweight champion posted on social media, “RIP Rico Burton,” who was “stabbed in the neck” overnight.

Fury likened knife crime to a “pandemic,” adding that “you don’t realise how bad it is until it’s one of your own.”

Police confirmed that Mr Burton, 31, was attacked in Goose Green, Altrincham, Greater Manchester.

Two men have been arrested in connection with the incident, which also resulted in serious injuries to a 17-year-old.

According to Supt Ben Ewart, one of the men, 21, was arrested at the scene, and the other, 20, was arrested later. Both are still being held by police.

He stated that multiple calls were received by the emergency services around 03:00 BST on Sunday.

When paramedics arrived at the scene, they discovered the 17-year-old and Mr Burton with stab wounds and receiving first aid from members of the public.

According to Supt Ewart, both victims were taken to Manchester Royal Infirmary, where Mr Burton died.

Mr Fury previously wrote on social media, “This is becoming ridiculous – idiots carry knives.” This must cease.”

The boxer urged the government to “restore higher sentencing for knife crime.”

“Life is very precious, and it can be taken away very quickly,” he concluded in a tribute to his cousin. “Enjoy every second.” Rico Burton, may the Lord grant you a good place in heaven, and we’ll see you soon.”