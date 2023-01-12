Thursday, January 12, 2023
Thursday, January 12, 2023

Boy, 17, arrested in connection with murder in St Leonards

by @uknip247

 

Police have arrested a boy in connection with the murder of a woman in St Leonards.

Officers responded to a report of concern for a person at a property in Hollington Old Lane, St Leonards, at about 6.08pm on Wednesday, 11 January.

A local woman aged in her 50s was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody at this time.

The boy and the woman were known to each other and officers are not seeking anyone else in connection with the incident.

This is a fast-moving investigation and our enquiries are ongoing. A cordon is in place and police will remain at scene for the coming days.

 

