A 10 year old boy had fallen from height at Ovingdean near Brighton at 5pm last night prompting a large emergency response.

Paramedics worked along with medics from the KSS Air ambulance to stabilise the patient on the undercliff walk between Ovingdean and Rottingdean before being transferred by land Ambulance with help of the Coastguard to the KSS Air Ambulance who then flew the patient to a specialised unit at George’s hospital in London where he remains in a critical condition.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said

“Police responded to a report of a boy falling from height in Ovingdean, at about 5pm on Saturday September 24.

“The 10-year-old was found to have suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to St George’s hospital in London, where he remains in a critical condition.

“He is not local to the area and was visiting Brighton and Hove.”