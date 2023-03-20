Boy stabbed to death at Leeds house party named as Trust Gangata

Trust Junior Jordan Gangata, 17, has been identified as the boy who was stabbed to death at a house party in Leeds.

Trust, known to his family and friends as TJ, was killed in the early hours of Sunday in an incident at a house in Salisbury Grove, Armley.

Four men have been detained on suspicion of murdering him.

“Trust’s family are going through an incredibly difficult time, and we have specially trained family liaison officers supporting them,” said senior investigating officer Det Ch Insp Alan Weekes.

“We are keeping them fully updated as we continue to progress the investigation into his murder, with the four men we have arrested remaining in custody.

“Trust’s family has asked for privacy as they try to come to terms with having him taken from them in such abrupt and violent circumstances.”

Police were called to the property around 2.45 a.m. after receiving reports of a disturbance, and they were joined by the ambulance service, which had been contacted about a reported stabbing. The death of Trust was confirmed in the hospital.

The staff and students at Notre Dame Sixth Form College paid tribute to Trust, a lower-sixth student, saying they were “devastated” and that support would be provided to his colleagues.

“Trust’s teachers described him as a friendly, sociable, and kind student who always contributed positively in class,” the college said in a statement. Trust’s friends described him as “hardworking, funny, and loyal,” as well as “a role model to his friends [who] always had a smile on his face.”

“We continue to appeal for anyone who was at the party where Trust was attacked and who has any information that could assist the investigation to come forward and tell us what they know,” Det Ch Insp Weekes said.