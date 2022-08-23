The incident occurred on Sunday, August 7, between 03.00 and 03.30 BST, and involved a lone woman sitting in a parked vehicle.

A group of males approached her and asked for a lighter before attacking her through her open car window with an unknown weapon and stealing her phone. During the robbery, the victim sustained minor injuries.

Police have released images of people they want to speak with in connection with the incident, which were taken later that morning.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call West Yorkshire Police on 101 or go online to www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat and enter the crime reference 13220431289.