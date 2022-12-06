Brave officer duo commended for detaining violent rapist

Policing is a challenging and demanding role, and sometimes a call comes in that reminds us how courageous and selfless our officers are when they put their lives in danger to save yours.

Two police officers from Sheffield have been praised for their efforts in detaining a violent rapist as he attempted to flee from the scene in the city earlier this year.

PCs Harriet Murray and Toby Brown were on shift together on 26 February when a call came in for a burglary and concern for a woman in her home at Hunter’s Bar in Sheffield.

The call into our control room explained how a woman had been on the phone to a family member worried that a man was in her house before the line went dead.

The victim, a woman in her 20’s who cannot be named for legal reasons, was brutally sexually assaulted and raped in her own bedroom by a 21-year-old man, now known to be Thomas Andrew.

Following the call, PCs Murray and Toby were immediately dispatched and upon their arrival PC Murray persistently started ringing the doorbell stating ‘police’ are here.

In a victim statement provided for the courts, the victim stated ‘the doorbell persistently ringing is the only thing that stopped him’.

As officers forced entry and searched the house, they were convinced the offender was still on scene.

PC Toby Brown explains more: “We could hear a whistling sound and knew that the man was still in the house.

“It is hard as you have a victim who needs your help, but an offender who has just committed a heinous crime about to flee a scene.

“PC Murray immediately went looking for the suspect who was on the roof of the house.

“I witnessed him fall from the roof and immediately started chasing after him, leaving PC Murray to support the victim and keep the house safe.

“I pursued him and held him as we both fell to the floor. I just knew I needed to detain this man.”

PC Murray added: “PC Brown was punched twice in the face by the suspect and I believe he had lost consciousness as I caught up with him. He did such a good job of holding on to him even though he had been assaulted himself.”

Thomas Andrews was found in possession of a jewellery box from the property as officers arrested him. He was charged with four counts of rape, one count of burglary, one count of assault with intent to commit a sexual offence, and one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm (for the assault on PC Brown).

Andrews has pleaded guilty to all charges and is remanded in custody awaiting sentencing.

PCs Murray and Brown were awarded the ‘Bravery Award’ at the South Yorkshire Police awards held earlier this month (23 November) at the OEC in Sheffield.

Chief Superintendent for Sheffield Shelley Hemsley expressed her immense pride of the officers, she said: “When people need us the most, we are here for them.

“The bravery showed by PCs Murrary and Brown is commendable. Their actions ensured that a serious and violent offender was caught instantly and unable to inflict further pain on the victim or pose a further risk to our communities.

“The evidence gathered ensured he was quickly put before the courts and didn’t prolong the distress to the victim.

“An award very well deserved. You should both be immensely proud of your actions. I know I am.”

PC Murray added: “I am so pleased and proud of both of us, the way we worked together and how we not only protected the victim from any further harm but the wider public. This job has definitely brought us closer and I am proud to call Toby a friend and colleague.”

Congratulations to PCs Murray and Brown on their award.