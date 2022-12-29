Thursday, December 29, 2022
Brazilian Footballer Pelé, Widely Regarded As The Finest Player The Sport Has Ever Known, Has Died At The Age Of 82
Brazilian footballer Pelé, widely regarded as the finest player the sport has ever known, has died at the age of 82

by @uknip247

He had undergone treatment for colon cancer since 2021 and had been hospitalised for the last month with multiple ailments.

The only player to win the World Cup three times, lifting the trophy in 1958, 1962 and 1970, Pele was named Fifa’s Player of the Century in 2000.

Pele had surgery to remove a tumour from his colon in September 2021 at the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo, after the tumour was detected in routine tests. He was readmitted to hospital in late November 2022.

His daughter Kely Nascimento has kept fans updated on her father’s condition with regular social media updates from hospital.

His agent Joe Fraga confirmed he died in Sao Paulo on Thursday, saying: “The king has passed.”

His daughter Kely Nascimento wrote on Instagram: “All that we are is thanks to you. We love you endlessly. Rest in peace.”

Pelé began playing for Santos at age 15 and the Brazil national team at 16. During his international career, he won three FIFA World Cups: 1958, 1962 and 1970, the only player to do so.

He was nicknamed O Rei (The King) following the 1958 tournament. Pelé is the joint-top goalscorer for Brazil with 77 goals in 92 games. At the club level, he is Santos’ all-time top goalscorer with 643 goals in 659 games.

In a golden era for Santos, he led the club to the 1962 and 1963 Copa Libertadores, and to the 1962 and 1963 Intercontinental Cup. Credited with connecting the phrase “The Beautiful Game” with football, Pelé’s “electrifying play and penchant for spectacular goals” made him a star around the world, and his teams toured internationally to take full advantage of his popularity.

During his playing days, Pelé was for a period the best-paid athlete in the world. After retiring in 1977, Pelé was a worldwide ambassador for football and made many acting and commercial ventures.

In 2010, he was named the honorary president of the New York Cosmos.

