Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Wednesday, December 7, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Breaking: Border Force staff in Sussex at Gatwick and Newhaven port to strike over Christmas
Home BREAKING Breaking: Border Force staff in Sussex at Gatwick and Newhaven port to strike over Christmas

Breaking: Border Force staff in Sussex at Gatwick and Newhaven port to strike over Christmas

by @uknip247

Border Force staff that are in the PCS union are going on strike over Christmas at Heathrow, Gatwick and several other airports.

Thousands of other civil servants – including driving test examiners – will also be taking industrial action.

Strikes will take place on 23rd to 26th and 28th to 31st December impacting Birmingham Airport, Cardiff Airport, Gatwick, Glasgow, Heathrow, Manchester and the Port of Newhaven.

PCS General Secretary Mark Serwotka said the strikes would “escalate” unless the government was prepared “to put money on the table now”.

RELATED ARTICLES

Three men were apprehended after being pursued by a police helicopter and...

A man has been charged with a number of shoplifting incidents on...

Police in Surrey say no arrests have been made relating the England...

A strike involving over 2,000 London bus drivers has been called off...

Drivers urged to take extra care as Arctic blast hits parts of...

Appeal for witnesses after a man was assaulted in Sainsbury’s car park...

A suspect has appeared in court following a robbery at a chemist...

Police seized three imitation firearms after two men were stop-searched near a...

A former hospital worker who abused female corpses has been sentenced for...

A man has been jailed for almost 30 years after he repeatedly...

British Airways’ short-haul Gatwick subsidiary, BA Euroflyer, reaches significant milestone following receipt...

House collapse sparks evacuations as Two escapes serious injury in Hampshire

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"