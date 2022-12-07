Breaking: Border Force staff in Sussex at Gatwick and Newhaven port to strike over Christmas

Border Force staff that are in the PCS union are going on strike over Christmas at Heathrow, Gatwick and several other airports.

Thousands of other civil servants – including driving test examiners – will also be taking industrial action.

Strikes will take place on 23rd to 26th and 28th to 31st December impacting Birmingham Airport, Cardiff Airport, Gatwick, Glasgow, Heathrow, Manchester and the Port of Newhaven.

PCS General Secretary Mark Serwotka said the strikes would “escalate” unless the government was prepared “to put money on the table now”.