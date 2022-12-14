Wednesday, December 14, 2022
Wednesday, December 14, 2022

Eight Dead After Dinghy Capsize In The English Channel
Breaking: Eight Dead after Dinghy capsize in the English Channel

by @uknip247

A migrant boat capsized in the English Channel,  three dozen into the water.  It can now be revealed that there are 8  be fatalities. Four of these have been brought back to land and four others are now outstanding and feared dead.

 

Border Force, lifeboats, and a Royal Navy patrol vessel have been joined by French fishing boats and two coastguard helicopters in the operation off the Kent coast near Dungeness and many remain on the lookout for what has now turned into a recovery operation.

 

Emergency calls reporting a migrant boat in distress were received by the UK coastguard shortly before 3am.

A number of people were airlifted from the boat. Their conditions are not yet known they have been flown to the William Harvey hospital in Ashford in three trips by a rescue helicopter from Lydd, Lee on the Solent and Humberside.

A major search involving Three Lifeboats continued throughout the day. Three lifejackets and a rucksack have also been recovered from the water by rescuers as the recovery operation of those outstanding continues.

 

More to follow

