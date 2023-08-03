Weather where you are

Sponsored by

Breaking: Latest Updates on UK Crime and News – UKNIP

A suspect has been charged after alert officers spotted a car within an hour of its theft from West Malling
igaddiq2 400x400uknip247

Share Via

FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsappTelegramEmail

A man suspected of stealing kitchenware from a Tunbridge Wells shop has been swiftly tracked down and arrested by officers engaged in Kent Police’s Safer Summer campaign. On Monday 31 July 2023, CCTV operators spotted a man walking through the town centre holding three saucepans that appeared brand new.

Kent Police was alerted and officers from the Neighbourhood Task Force attended Wilko in Royal Victoria Place, where the store CCTV was examined. Later the same day a man was arrested at his home address and taken into custody. 

Paul Fogel, of Goods Station Road, Tunbridge Wells was later charged with theft of property valued at £68. The 44-year-old appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Monday 1 August where he was conditionally bailed to a hearing at Maidstone Magistrates’ Court on 6 October.

Posted in

Court NewsNews for KentNews in Court

Today's Top Stories

BREAKING

Serious collision on Low Wood Road leaves two injured – Witnesses and dashcam footage sought

BREAKING

Breaking: Latest Updates on UK Crime and News – UKNIP

BREAKING

Swindon Man Sentenced to Prison for Theft from Businesses in Town Centre

BREAKING

PIN-UP Global is a successful business without borders

BREAKING

War Crimes and Civilian Suffering in Sudan: Amnesty International Report

Latest in Entertainment

BREAKING

David Hockney’s painting of Harry Styles to go on show

BREAKING

Outnumbered: Sitcom filmed in Wandsworth trending on Netflix

BREAKING

Former Glamour Model Katie Price Reportedly Moves in with Fiancé Carl Woods

BREAKING

Unlock the Hidden Powers of Your iPhone Volume Buttons

BREAKING

Dangers of Driving After Drinking Alcohol on a Plane

Trending

BREAKING

Appeal for witnesses following Sussex hit-and-run

BREAKING

Breakthrough in Carol Morgan Cold Case: Recent Arrests and Ongoing Investigation

BREAKING

The Mystery of Georgina Gharsallah’s Disappearance: Haunting Unsolved Case in West Sussex

Where to now?

Manage your Privacy Settings
Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

© 2023 uknip.co.uk| All Rights Reserved |

@2023 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.