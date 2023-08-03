Breaking: Latest Updates on UK Crime and News – UKNIP

A man suspected of stealing kitchenware from a Tunbridge Wells shop has been swiftly tracked down and arrested by officers engaged in Kent Police’s Safer Summer campaign. On Monday 31 July 2023, CCTV operators spotted a man walking through the town centre holding three saucepans that appeared brand new.

Kent Police was alerted and officers from the Neighbourhood Task Force attended Wilko in Royal Victoria Place, where the store CCTV was examined. Later the same day a man was arrested at his home address and taken into custody.

Paul Fogel, of Goods Station Road, Tunbridge Wells was later charged with theft of property valued at £68. The 44-year-old appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Monday 1 August where he was conditionally bailed to a hearing at Maidstone Magistrates’ Court on 6 October.