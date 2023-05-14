Breaking News: Drone Activity Forces Closure Of Gatwick Airport Runways

Flights to and from Gatwick Airport faced disruption as a suspected drone sighting forced the closure of all runways. Arrivals were redirected to alternate airports, and departures were cancelled during the incident.

The alert was triggered after a potential drone was spotted in the vicinity of the airport at approximately 1:45 pm. As a precautionary measure, Gatwick Airport implemented its established procedures, suspending operations for about an hour. One EasyJet flight, originally bound for Gatwick, was rerouted to Stansted Airport.

The safety of passengers is of utmost importance to Gatwick Airport, and the temporary suspension of operations was enacted while investigations into the drone sighting took place. The airport spokesman stated, “These investigations have now been completed, and the airfield reopened at 2:35 pm.”

During the closure, twelve inbound aircraft were diverted to other airports. However, it is anticipated that many of these flights will return to Gatwick later in the day, following the resolution of the drone incident.

According to UK regulations, drone pilots are prohibited from flying their drones within a 5-kilometre radius of any airport or above an altitude of 400 feet. These rules are in place to ensure the safety and security of airspace around airports and prevent potential hazards.

This incident at Gatwick Airport serves as a reminder of the disruption that unauthorized drone activity can cause. In December 2018, hundreds of flights were cancelled at Gatwick due to multiple drone sightings near the runway. Although two individuals were arrested in connection with the incident, they were subsequently released without charge.

Authorities continue to enforce strict drone regulations to safeguard airspace and protect the safety of aircraft and passengers. Gatwick Airport and other aviation authorities work diligently to respond to such incidents swiftly and efficiently, allowing operations to resume as soon as the airspace is deemed secure.

Passengers and travellers are advised to remain updated on the situation through official airport communications and to follow any instructions provided by airline staff and authorities.