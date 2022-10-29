Arrest after Audi driver leads cops on chase through city streets

A man was arrested for a string of traffic offences following a late-night

police chase in Nottingham.

Officers spotted a black Audi S3 in Radford that was linked to a

disqualified driver and so got behind the vehicle before activating their

blue lights.

The car failed to stop and made off at speed through Radford and Lenton,

including 20mph residential streets.

The driver abandoned the car on the junction of St Peter’s Street and New

Road and fled. However he failed to outrun officers and was detained a

short time later.

Around the same time, a lock knife was recovered from a coat found

discarded nearby.

The pursuit happened shortly after 10.30pm on Thursday night (27 October).

A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop, dangerous

driving, driving whilst disqualified, driving without insurance, failing to

provide a specimen of breath and possession of a bladed article.

The suspect was taken into custody where he was further arrested for

driving whilst unfit through drink after failing a breathalyser test.

Sergeant Steven Willetts, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The driver

showed absolutely no regard for his own personal safety nor the safety of

other innocent road users.

“He drove dangerously to get away from the police, including along a number

of residential streets. The lives of members of the public were risked in

his attempt to avoid arrest and the incident could have resulted in serious

consequences for many people.

“As our response to this incident demonstrates, we are committed to

protecting the public and will look to take appropriate action against

anyone who threatens public safety in this way.”