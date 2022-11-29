Breaking: Police make arrests after the two tenneagers are murder one mile apart from each other in South East London

Detectives investigating the fatal stabbings of teenagers Charlie Bartolo and Kearne Solanke in Greenwich have made two further arrests.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested this morning, Tuesday, 29 November and a 15-year-old boy was arrested this evening.

Both were arrested on suspicion of both murders. They remain in custody.

A 16-year-old boy who was arrested on Sunday, 27 November – also on suspicion of both murders – has now been released on bail pending further enquiries and is next due back to a south London police station in February 2023.

Detective Chief Inspector Kate Blackburn, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “My officers are working around the clock to establish the circumstances of these senseless murders and to find those responsible.

“We remain in close contact with the families of Kearne and Charlie and are keeping them updated with developments as the investigation progresses. We are pursuing a number of lines of enquiry and at this time I am keeping an open mind about any motive.

“We’ve now set up a facility which allows members of the public to send information and related material direct to the investigation team so that we can carry out a quick time assessment. The arrests are a positive development but we continue to work to understand the events that unfolded on Saturday evening.

“I am grateful for the information we have received already – we can only solve these tragic crimes in part thanks to the vital information which comes in from the public. We are aware of information which has been posted online referring to the murders, but would appeal specifically to anyone in the area that night who believes they witnessed something of relevance to please come forward and speak to us. Information can be given anonymously via Crimestoppers if you don’t feel confident speaking to the police directly.

“We continue to appeal to those who may have seen a black Nissan Qashqai with silver roof bars in the areas around Sewell Road or Titmuss Avenue in the days and hours before the murders. We have the vehicle in our possession, but are still interested in witnesses who may have seen it being driven locally. Information you provide could help us bring justice for these young boys and their families.”

At around 17:10hrs on Saturday, 26 November police were called to reports of two people injured at two separate locations – Sewell Road, Abbey Wood and Titmuss Avenue, Thamesmead.

Officers attended with the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance.

At the Sewell Road location they found 16-year-old Charlie Bartolo, with stab wounds. Kearne Solanke, also 16, was discovered in Titmuss Avenue. He had also suffered stab wounds.

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, both boys sadly died.

Their families continue to be supported by specialist officers and we ask again that their privacy is respected at this incredibly difficult time.

Post-mortem examinations commenced on Monday, 28 November and continued today.

Detective Superintendent Richard McDonagh, from the South East Command Unit, spoke of his anguish and outrage over the murders and called on the local community to help. He said: “Police are investigating the tragic murders of two teenage boys, and my thoughts and deepest sympathies are with their families and friends – and indeed with local people in Abbey Wood and Thamesmead who I know are shocked and appalled by what has happened.

“As the Deputy Borough Commander of the Met’s South East Command Unit, I join them in being deeply saddened and outraged by these senseless murders.

“I can assure everyone affected by these murders that skilled detectives will work tirelessly to discover what happened and provide answers to the young victims’ families.

“Tackling violence is a priority for the Met. Incidents like those we saw on Saturday reinforce why that work is so important, and why I must again ask all of London’s communities to work with us, and our partners, so that we are doing all that we can together to prevent such tragedies.”

Anyone with information that could assist can share it directly with the investigation team on this dedicated webpage.

Alternatively call 101 quoting reference 4943/26NOV. To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.