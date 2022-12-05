Breaking:- Rmt Announce More Strike Dates Over Christmas On The 24th, 26th And 27th Of December

Tuesday, December 6, 2022
Rail union RMT has decided today to put a new offer from Network Rail to members in an electronic referendum with a recommendation to reject which will close next Monday, December 12 at Noon.

All strike action planned for December 13,14, 16 and 17 will go ahead as planned.

Furthermore, further strike action will take place and members will be instructed not to book on from between 18.00 hours on December 24 through to 05.59 hours December 27 2022.

This strike coincides with the wind down of passenger services and the commencement of engineering works.

All scheduled overtime bans have been cancelled.

On the train operating companies there has been no improved offer from the Rail Delivery Group who still await a mandate from the government. As a result, all scheduled strike action will go ahead and the union awaits the outcome of a planned meeting with the RDG tomorrow.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said that it was unfortunate that that union had been compelled to take this action due to the continuing intransigence of the employers.

“We remain available for talks in order to resolve these issues but we will not bow to pressure from the employers and the government to the detriment of our members,” he said.

