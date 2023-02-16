Breaking: Rmt Calls Four More Strike Days After Talks Make No Further Progress

The RMT has called four more strike days after talks with the rail Deivary group make no further progress.

The RMT has said “The meeting with the RDG has now taken place, with discussions making no further progress and the RDG refusing to provide an improved offer. “

The Strike dates proposed are

0001 hours and 2359 hours on Thursday 16th March 2023

0001 hours and 2359 hours on Saturday 18th March 2023

0001 hours and 2359 hours on Thursday 30th March 2023

0001 hours and 2359 hours on Saturday 1st April 2023

Trains will run on the 15th of March the day Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt, will deliver his first Spring Budget where thousands of striking workers are expected to descend on the city to demonstrate over ongoing pay rises and attacks on their working conditions.