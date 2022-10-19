Emergency services including Counter Terrorism armed officers responded this evening to a incident in just off the Ditchling road in Brighton Five ways where reports of a suspected armed man had climbed up scaffolding and got on the on the roofs of local properties.

The NPAS police helicopter was circling above for around an hour.

Police were seen conducting searches of gardens and a Police drone was deployed in the area.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Police responded to a disturbance in Ditchling Road at 6pm. A section of the road has been closed as officers remain in attendance.

“This is being treated as an isolated incident with no threat to the wider community.”

As of around 11pm the incident was seen to be scaled back