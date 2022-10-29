In recent months, public order events, demonstrations and spontaneous

protests have presented the Met with unique challenges. However, the Met

has a long history of dealing with such situations and is continuing to

deal with the recent protracted targeted efforts of Just Stop Oil.*

Assistant Commissioner Matt Twist, Met Operations, said: “*The Met is

absolutely committed to providing a quick and effective response to

activists who have been significantly and deliberately disrupting people’s

daily lives. Since 1 October, we have now arrested 651 people.

“Actions by Just Stop Oil have caused a significant amount of disruption

and frustration among the public in London. We will always provide a

proportionate policing response to protest and try to work with organisers

so that protests can go ahead safely. However, the public rightly expects

us to respond quickly and effectively where protest crosses the line into

criminality.

“Just Stop Oil do not engage with police in advance of their

demonstrations, which means more resources are needed across the Met to

respond, irrespective of whether significant action takes place or not.

This impacts on policing resources from local communities. Since 1 October,

more than 7,900 officer shifts have been needed to respond to this activity

to try to keep London moving and minimise serious impact on communities.

“If officers were not helping the central operation to deal with Just Stop

Oil they could be dealing with issues that matter to local communities,

such as knife crime, safeguarding and responding to burglaries.

Additionally, these cases will in time place a significant burden on the

wider criminal justice system. We are determined to bring those who have

caused chaos and disruption to justice, and additional officers will

continue to be needed into the medium term to process these cases

successfully to court.

“The Met is a large and resilient organisation and despite the abstraction

of officers to support this operation, we are still able to deal with our

core business in communities, however this continuing action increases

pressure on our systems and our officers.

“I completely understand the frustration and anger felt by the public who

are seriously disrupted by a relatively small number of protesters and

their deliberate tactics. They are affecting people’s businesses, their

lives, whether they are on their way to a doctor, a long awaited hospital

appointment, on their way to work, to interviews, or to collect children; I

know communities and the public of London have had enough of a very small

number of people disrupting them.

“When notified of any activists committing offences, or causing disruption

by blocking roads, our priority is to get there quickly. I would urge the

public not to directly intervene, but to call us, and we will deal. On

arrival we need to work within the clear legal framework and secure

evidence for the offence of highway obstruction, showing clearly that there

is an obstruction, that it is deliberate, that it is unlawful, and finally

within the context of protest, that it is unreasonable in all of the

circumstances. Without this evidence, any prosecution may fail and the

offenders will not be held to account for their actions. Once we have this

evidence, arrests are made and our specialist teams work rapidly to unstick

the protesters or remove their complex lock on devices.

“We are determined to bring to justice all of those who have caused

significant and unreasonable disruption to London, or caused damage to

buildings, property or valuables. It’s what the public expects, and we’ll

work closely with the Crown Prosecution Service and Courts to make sure

this happens.”