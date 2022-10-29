Officers in Rotherham are appealing for your help to find Jack

Jack, 23, was last known to be staying at the Maldron Hotel in Manchester

and checked out on the morning of Wednesday (26 October). He has not been

seen since.

Jack is known to frequent the area around Manchester City Football Club’s

Etihad Stadium so may still be in Manchester. He also could have travelled

home to the Rotherham area, particularly Waverley, or travelled to the Peak

District in Derbyshire, another area he is known to frequent.

He is white and described as being 6ft 2ins tall and of stocky build. He

has short ginger hair. He was last seen wearing a blue zipped Ellesse

jacket, burgundy shorts and blue/white slider-style footwear. He may have

changed into a black tracksuit, black t-shirt and white trainers.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Jack’s welfare and want to

speak to anybody who has seen him.

Have you seen him? Do you know where he might be?

If you can help, you can pass information to police by calling 101. Please

quote incident number 725 of 28 October 2022 when you get in touch.

*Please note : I sometimes send emails at daft times, because it suits my

set up. That doesn’t mean I expect you to respond at daft times too, unless

that also suits your arrangements. And it doesn’t mean I will always reply

to an email you send me at daft times either! *

*Sent from my iPhone – sorry for any silly typos!*

UK News in Pictures | Real News |Real Time

Phone: +44 (0)7549775333 | Twitter: @uknip247

Email: news@uknip.co.uk |www.uknip.co.uk

*Information in this email including any attachments may be privileged,

confidential and is intended exclusively for the addressee. The views

expressed may not be official policy, but the personal views of the

originator. If you have received it in error, please notify the sender by

return e-mail and delete it from your system. You should not reproduce,

distribute, store, retransmit, use or disclose its contents to anyone.

Please note we reserve the right to monitor all e-mail communication

through our internal and external networks.*