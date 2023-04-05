Wednesday, April 5, 2023
Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Brighton & Hove Collaborates on Long-Term Coastal Defense Project

The Brighton Marina to River Adur Flood and Coastal Erosion Risk Management Scheme is taking further steps to safeguard the coastline of Brighton & Hove from the threat of flooding. Planning and Marine licence applications have been submitted for the construction of two rock armour revetments, which will serve as a protective layer of rock adjacent to Basin Road South, to absorb the energy from incoming waves and prevent erosion.

Site surveys are currently underway, and pending approval, work is expected to commence in the summer. Information boards will also be installed at locations where work is scheduled to take place, and local stakeholders, including the Hove Deep Sea Anglers Club, have been engaged in the preparation process. In addition, a virtual engagement room has been created in partnership with JBA Consultants, where further information about the scheme can be accessed.

The Brighton Marina to River Adur Flood and Coastal Erosion Risk Management Scheme is a collaborative effort involving Adur District Council, Shoreham Port, the Environment Agency, and the Western Esplanade Management Company. Spanning a 10km stretch between Brighton Marina and the River Adur, the project aims to enhance coastal defenses and mitigate the risks posed by climate change and rising sea levels to residential and commercial properties along the coastline.

The majority of the funding for the project is provided by the Environment Agency, with proportional contributions from all partners to maintain their respective frontage. In addition to the construction of rock revetments, other planned works include repairing and strengthening flood walls and defenses, replacing existing ones that are beyond repair or inadequate, and installing new timber Groynes along Kings Esplanade.

With these proactive measures, the Brighton & Hove coastline will be better prepared to withstand the impacts of climate change and protect the community and its assets from the risk of flooding for years to come

