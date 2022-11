Brighton & Hove Santa Bus is out raising funds for 12 local charities

This year, over 19 magical nights, Santa shall be boarding his Brighton & Hove Bus Santa Bus and visiting over 200 streets across the city.

If you already haven’t why not come out and give Santa and his elves a wave!

As well as sharing festive cheer Brighton & Hove buses are collecting for 12 amazing local charities.

Every penny raised will be shared equally among all 12 charities. Information including links to their websites are on the charity page https://www.buses.co.uk/santa-9

Everyone taking part is a volunteer with workers from across the bus company taking part as well as many businesses partners.

Dates and locations of Santa routes for 2022

Friday 25 November – Goldstone/Downs Park

Saturday 26 November – East Saltdean

Monday 28 November – Wish/Portland/Boundary

Tuesday 29 November – Saltdean

Wednesday 30 November – Peacehaven

Thursday 1 December – Woodingdean A

Monday 5 December – West Blatch/Knoll

Tuesday 6 December – Moulsecoomb

Wednesday 7 December – Stanford

Thursday 8 December – Hollingdean

Friday 9 December – Hangleton

Saturday 10 December – Southwick

Monday 12 December – Patcham

Tuesday 13 December – Woodingdean B

Wednesday 14 December – Bevendean

Thursday 15 December – Hollingbury

Friday 16 December – Coldean/Meadowview

Monday 19 December – Mile Oak

Thursday 22 December – Whitehawk

For more information & the Live Santa bus tracker click https://www.buses.co.uk/santa-2