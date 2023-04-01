Bring photo ID to vote in the Local Elections on 4 May

The Government has introduced a requirement for registered electors to show photo ID when voting at polling stations in elections.

From 4 May you must take photo ID with you to vote at a polling station.

When you turn up, you’ll be asked for your name and address, as it appears on the electoral register, and you must prove who you are by showing acceptable photo ID. You may already have a form of photo ID that is acceptable.

You can use any of the following:

International travel

Passport issued by the UK, any of the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man, a British Overseas Territory, an EEA state or a Commonwealth country

Driving and Parking

Driving licence issued by the UK, any of the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man, or an EEA state (including a provisional driving licence)

A Blue Badge

Local travel

Older Person’s Bus Pass funded by the Government of the UK

Disabled Person’s Bus Pass funded by the Government of the UK

Oyster 60+ Card funded by the Government of the UK

Freedom Pass

Proof of age

Identity card bearing the Proof of Age Standards Scheme hologram (a PASS card)

Other Government issued documents

Biometric immigration document

Ministry of Defence Form 90 (Defence Identity Card)

National identity card issued by an EEA state

A full list, which includes accepted ID issued in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland can be found at electoralcommission.org.uk/voterID

The name on your photo ID should be the same name you used to register to vote.

Your photo ID can be out of date, but it must clearly look like you.

Don’t have accepted photo ID?

If you do not have an accepted photo ID – or if the photo on your ID doesn’t look like you then you can apply for a free ‘Voter Authority Certificate’. Apply at gov.uk/apply-for-photo-id-voter-authority-certificate

As part of the application process, you’ll need to provide your National Insurance number and upload a recent digital photo of yourself.

If you don’t have a National Insurance number, you’ll need to provide other documents to prove your identity.

You must apply before the deadline of 5pm on Tuesday 25 April 2023.

Need help to get a free ‘Voter Authority Certificate’?

Local libraries are holding support sessions where staff will be on hand with mobile devices to walk you through the applications process and help you take and upload a photograph. Find your local support session.

You can also attend the Customer Service Centre at the Town Hall to get help with taking and uploading a photograph or if you need a paper form.

Are you a postal voter?

Then there are no changes this May – postal voters do not need photo ID. If you want to apply for a postal vote, apply by the deadline of 5pm on Tuesday 18 April 2023.