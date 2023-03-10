Bring photo ID to vote in the Local Elections on 4 May

The Government has introduced a requirement for registered electors to show photo ID when voting at polling stations in elections.

From 4 May you must take photo ID with you to vote at a polling station.

When you turn up, you’ll be asked for your name and address, as it appears on the electoral register, and you must prove who you are by showing an acceptable photo ID. You may already have a form of photo ID that is acceptable. You can use any of the following:

Passport issued by the UK, any of the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man, a British Overseas Territory, an EEA state or a Commonwealth country

Driving licence issued by the UK, any of the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man, or an EEA state (this includes a provisional driving licence)

Blue badge

Certain concessionary travel cards

Identity card with PASS mark (Proof of Age Standards Scheme)

Biometric Immigration document

Defence identity card

Certain national identity cards

National identity card issued by an EEA state

Electoral Identity Card issued in Northern Ireland

See the full list of acceptable ID on the Electoral Commission website

Your photo ID can be out of date, but it must clearly look like you.