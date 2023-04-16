Sunday, April 16, 2023
Sunday, April 16, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING British Airways Flight BA2864 from London Gatwick #LGW to Turkey #Antalya has declared an emergency whilst descending into its destination airport

British Airways Flight BA2864 from London Gatwick #LGW to Turkey #Antalya has declared an emergency whilst descending into its destination airport

by uknip247

The aircraft has landed safely and is now parked at a remote stand.

More to follow.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

A young man aged in his early 20s has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after suffering a number of stab wounds in...

Tulse Hill murder manhunt continues as family describes victim was one of the funniest people you could come across, and always put his friends...

Armed Forces personnel to feature in Coronation

Man arrested over Trowbridge stabbing

The world’s leading Champagne expert Richard Juhlin launches Champagne Master Class at Champagne Club by Richard Juhlin

A teenage volunteer who dedicates his time to helping out veterans, elderly people, and hoarders every single week by helping them clean and offering...

Tunbridge Wells to Hastings Rail Line Reopens After Reliability Upgrades

UK Industries That Are Changing in 2023

Screens for spectators confirmed in London parks as 4,000 NHS workers and veterans invited to special viewing spaces for Coronation

One week to go until UK Emergency Alerts test

UK statement on ongoing violence in Sudan

Officers searching for missing Amy from Gillingham release CCTV image of missing teen

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.