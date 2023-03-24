British Ambassador Jill Morris Cmg Officially Starts Her Tour As British Ambassador To Turkiye - Uknip

Jill Morris, presented her credentials to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on 22 March 2023 and officially started her tour as British Ambassador to Turkey. She is the UK’s first female Ambassador to Turkiye

British Ambassador Jill Morris CMG paid a visit to Anıtkabir on her first full day in office. She was accompanied by Embassy Staff.

Jill Morris laid a wreath at the mausoleum and observed a minute’s silence before signing the Anıtkabir Memorial Book. She wrote the following lines:

I am deeply honoured and proud to represent the UK in Turkiye, laying a wreath at the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk and paying my heartfelt tribute and respect to the father of modern Turkiye. The UK and Turkiye have strong, deep rooted relations, including as allies in NATO. I look forward to strengthening further our partnership as we celebrate the centenary of the Turkish Republic in 2023.

