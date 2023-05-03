British Forces Cyprus contribute to HM The King’s Coronation

Soldiers from the Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment undertake a final inspection parade in Cyprus before departing for Ceremonial duties in the UK.

Personnel stationed at British Forces Cyprus, a Strategic Command overseas base, will be participating in the Coronation of HM King Charles III in London.

The ceremonial groups have participated in training in the UK, alongside other members of the British and Commonwealth Armed Forces, before they represent The Sovereign Base Areas at the Coronation.

The Sovereign Base Areas in Cyprus are part of the global network of locations, managed by Strategic Command, that provide UK Defence with a global reach and support the security of the UK, its allies, and partner nations.

Asked about the importance of the Coronation to those posted overseas, Commander British Forces Cyprus and Administrator of the Sovereign Base Areas, Air Vice Marshal Peter Squires, said: