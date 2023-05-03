Wednesday, May 3, 2023
Wednesday, May 3, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP247

Home BREAKING British Forces Cyprus contribute to HM The King’s Coronation

British Forces Cyprus contribute to HM The King’s Coronation

by uknip247
British Forces Cyprus Contribute To Hm The King’s Coronation

Soldiers from the Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment undertake a final inspection parade in Cyprus before departing for Ceremonial duties in the UK.

Personnel stationed at British Forces Cyprus, a Strategic Command overseas base, will be participating in the Coronation of HM King Charles III in London.

The ceremonial groups have participated in training in the UK, alongside other members of the British and Commonwealth Armed Forces, before they represent The Sovereign Base Areas at the Coronation.

The Sovereign Base Areas in Cyprus are part of the global network of locations, managed by Strategic Command, that provide UK Defence with a global reach and support the security of the UK, its allies, and partner nations.

Soldiers From The Duke Of Lancaster'S Regiment Undertake Their Final Inspection Parade In Episkopi, Cyprus
Soldiers From The Duke Of Lancaster’s Regiment Undertake Their Final Inspection Parade In Episkopi, Cyprus

Asked about the importance of the Coronation to those posted overseas, Commander British Forces Cyprus and Administrator of the Sovereign Base Areas, Air Vice Marshal Peter Squires, said:

The Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III is an especially momentous event for the UK Overseas Territory on Cyprus and all those who serve or support our work here.

Having conducted our own Proclamation Ceremony last September and with the Administrator being appointed directly by the Sovereign, we have a close relationship with the Monarchy as demonstrated by the many Royal visits we have hosted, most recently when Her Royal Highness the Princess Royal opened the Queen Berengaria School in January.

We are proud that British Forces from Cyprus have been chosen to participate in the Coronation, and our personnel and families will join the rest of the UK, the Commonwealth and globe in enjoying this historic occasion throughout the weekend of celebration.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Police are appealing for witnesses following an assault on an elderly man in Salisbury

Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service is spending £90,000 in body-worn video cameras for its operational firefighters, community safety officers, and fire safety teams to...

Manhunt launched for the gang of Men after a Molotov cocktail of flaming liquid was thrown into the packed Abbey Road Restaurant used by...

Voters reminded to bring photo identification to polling booth

Scottish residents and businesses to get major 4G boost thanks to £75 million investment

CCTV released following indecent exposure on London Underground

Police are appealing for information after a woman sadly died in a collision

Police are concerned for the welfare of 30-year-old Shane from the Brighton area

RAC uncovers problems with nine-in-10 yellow box junctions councils want to enforce

Man arrested with support from Police helicopter after Teenager is stabbed in Redhill

A male was arrested today in #Dover after officers chased him around the town centre and seafront

A 24-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death of a man near a Cornwall nightclub

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.