Thursday, May 11, 2023

British High Commission celebrates the Coronation in New Delhi

by uknip247

The British High Commissioner To India, Alex Ellis hosted a reception and screening of the Coronation of Their Majesties The King Charles III and The Queen, at his residence in New Delhi today

This historic milestone is being celebrated in the UK over a special long weekend with events to bring the UK together, and celebrations and events taking place at 280 diplomatic missions around the world.

The reception was attended by a wide range of dignitaries from the Government of India, representatives from Commonwealth nations, business leaders, and other eminent personalities. The High Commissioner also joined Chef Shaun Kenworthy in the kitchen to prepare the ‘Coronation Quiche’ for the guests.

Alex Ellis, British High Commissioner to India, said,

The Coronation of Their Majesties The King and The Queen is a historic event. Today’s ceremony reflected a modern and diverse UK, with representatives from many faiths – including Hinduism, Sikhism, and Islam – carrying the Coronation Regalia.

His Majesty has had a long and enduring love for India and it is my privilege celebrating this moment with friends here in Delhi.

