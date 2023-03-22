Wednesday, March 22, 2023
Wednesday, March 22, 2023

British High Commission expands to support Bahamian exports

A new partnership to increase exports of Bahamian-produced alcohol to the UK.

The British High Commission is pleased to have secured the services of Steve Boon, President of Wine and Spirts Guys https://www.winespiritguys.com, to support The Bahamas ambition to increase exports of Bahamian-produced alcohol to the UK.

Steve Boon, from New Providence, is a member of the UK’s The Worshipful Company of Distillers (the Spirits Guild) and is the youngest Bahamian to have qualified as a wine and spirit lecturer with WSET (at the age of 21). With 40 years in the wine and spirit sector, both locally and internationally, Steve Boon will use his trade knowledge, business acumen, and contacts throughout the world, to support Bahamian exporters wanting to access the UK market.

The UK and the Bahamas Chamber of Commerce, BCCEC, have also partnered to host an exporters’ web-seminar, on 29th March. As well as Steve Boon’s direct support, this seminar aims to educate Bahamian producers of spirits on the UK’s positive import rules and tariffs.

The British High Commissioner, Thomas Hartley, said:

I am very pleased to have secured Steve’s services. The Bahamas’ Trade Commissioner has asked for the UK’s help in opening up UK markets to Bahamian exports, and Steve’s unrivalled experience and network is a significant first step in bringing the two markets closer together.

I’ve reserved a bottle of John Watlings rum I was gifted, and will only open it when we celebrate seeing it for sale in British shops. I’m also looking forward to promoting London gin, Sottish whisky, and world-leading English sparkling wines at The Bahamas Food and Wine Festival this autumn, as well as a few others surprises this year.

Steve Boon said:

I am absolutely thrilled at the opportunity to be working with the British High commission, promoting Bahamian alcohol brands to the UK market. With such a diverse range of quality products, I don´t think it will be long before Tom is opening his bottle of John Watlings rum!

