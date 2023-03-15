Wednesday, March 15, 2023
British High Commission New Delhi Will Host The King’s Birthday Party To Pay Tribute To The King

The last time the UK celebrated a KBP was in 1951. His Majesty King Charles III was born in 1948 and became heir apparent on the accession of Queen Elizabeth II in 1952. In addition to his official and ceremonial duties in the UK and overseas, His Majesty has championed a wide range of causes relating to the environment and sustainable development, the arts, healthcare and education for decades.

Today’s celebrations will feature food and drink from the 4 UK nations, performances by British popstar RIKA (Chandrika Darbari) and New Delhi based femme collective Coven Code. Exhibitors at the event include the British Asian Trust, which supports sustainable solutions across the subcontinent and was founded by His Majesty in 2007. A wide range of dignitaries from the Government of India, representatives from Commonwealth nations, business leaders, and eminent personalities from the fields of diplomacy, arts, education, research, business, and sports are also expected to attend.

Alex Ellis, British High Commissioner to India, said:

His Majesty the King has devoted his life to service; establishing more than 20 charities over four decades. He has worked tirelessly for the United Kingdom around the world, including his enduring interest in promoting a modern partnership with India and its people. It is a privilege to celebrate his birthday with friends here in New Delhi.

This year’s KBP has been organised with the gracious support of Hindustan Unilever Limited, HSBC India, Inmarsat, Haleon, Tide, Virgin Atlantic, British Council, UKIBC, Rolls Royce India, Diageo India, William Grant and Sons, Beam Suntory, BeVeg, Pladis Global, Bira 91, and London Essence.

